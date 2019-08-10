Innogy (ETR:IGY) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IGY. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.40 ($44.65) target price on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Innogy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.98 ($43.00).

ETR:IGY traded down €0.47 ($0.55) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €43.20 ($50.23). 216,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.79. Innogy has a one year low of €37.08 ($43.12) and a one year high of €43.88 ($51.02). The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.96.

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division generates electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Italy.

