InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Upgraded to Outperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised InnerWorkings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InnerWorkings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INWK traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,918,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,709. InnerWorkings has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.25 million. InnerWorkings had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that InnerWorkings will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in InnerWorkings by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in InnerWorkings by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in InnerWorkings by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in InnerWorkings by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InnerWorkings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

