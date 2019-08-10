Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.23

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.23 and last traded at C$15.21, with a volume of 64193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.02.

Several research firms have weighed in on INE. Raymond James upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.07.

The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 520.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.59.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 340.80%.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$483,700.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

