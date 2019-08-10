Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)’s stock price rose 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.47, approximately 79,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 84,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on III. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $118.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $67.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David E. Berger sold 18,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $57,739.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 726,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,970.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,112,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,324.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,708 shares of company stock worth $339,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Information Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,746,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Information Services Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Information Services Group by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 127,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Information Services Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Information Services Group by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

