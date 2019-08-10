Impleum Price Up 161.7% Over Last 7 Days (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 59% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Impleum has a market cap of $96,184.00 and $14.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Impleum has traded up 161.7% against the US dollar. One Impleum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00262452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.79 or 0.01255384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00094258 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002353 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

Impleum is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 5,573,276 coins and its circulating supply is 5,250,401 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum . Impleum’s official website is impleum.com

Impleum Coin Trading

Impleum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

