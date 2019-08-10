IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Releases Earnings Results

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter.

Shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 123,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,036. IMPAC Mortgage has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IMPAC Mortgage stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of IMPAC Mortgage worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

