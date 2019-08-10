ImageCoin Market Cap Hits $3.85 Million (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. ImageCoin has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00002884 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,758,691 coins and its circulating supply is 11,758,693 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

