IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $90,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,959,000 after acquiring an additional 81,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,407,000 after acquiring an additional 306,919 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.86. 353,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.11 and a 52-week high of $292.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Lane sold 17,961 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $4,743,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,600 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $650,364.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,395 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,814. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

