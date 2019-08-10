IDEX (IDEX) One Day Volume Hits $3,831.00

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded down 28% against the dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and approximately $3,831.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00261525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.89 or 0.01246652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00020162 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00093754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,647,745 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

