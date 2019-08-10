ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.55-8.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.30. ICU Medical also updated its FY19 guidance to $7.55-8.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,178. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.81. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $160.00 and a 52-week high of $321.70.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.47 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.56%. ICU Medical’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. TheStreet upgraded ICU Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut ICU Medical from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $290.50.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 5,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $1,217,151.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,955.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcgrody sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.68, for a total value of $1,701,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,056 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

