Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.94 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of Iamgold stock remained flat at $$3.47 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,147,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Iamgold has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth $45,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth $92,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.