Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IAG. CSFB downgraded Iamgold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Iamgold from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Iamgold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iamgold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.12.

Iamgold stock remained flat at $$3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,147,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.05. Iamgold has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.94 million. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 607,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 213,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,454,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,007,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,233 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 415,470 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 153,265 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

