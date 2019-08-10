I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I.D. Systems Inc is a leading provider of wireless solutions for corporate asset management. I.D. Systems’ customers include 3M Company, American Axle, Archer Daniels Midland, Daimler Chrysler, Deere & Co., Ford Motor Company, General Dynamics, Hallmark Cards, Northrop Grumman, Target Corporation, Walgreen Co., the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Postal Service, and the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, among others. The company’s systems enable management to control and track the location and status of their assets in real time. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IDSY. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of I.D. Systems in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of I.D. Systems in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of I.D. Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.

NASDAQ:IDSY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.96. 10,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90. I.D. Systems has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

In other news, CEO Chris Adams Wolfe bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,231.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDSY. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in I.D. Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in I.D. Systems by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in I.D. Systems by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in I.D. Systems by 11.9% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 52,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in I.D. Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

