Hyperion (HYN) Achieves Market Cap of $22.99 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bgogo, Bibox and CoinExchange. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $22.99 million and approximately $719,591.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00258391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.68 or 0.01234785 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00020040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00092305 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

