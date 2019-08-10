Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives GBX 522.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 522.50 ($6.83).

HWDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

LON:HWDN traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting GBX 526.20 ($6.88). 1,081,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 412.40 ($5.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 577.40 ($7.54). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 513.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

