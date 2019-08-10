Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HEP. ValuEngine cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $26.86 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $30.48.

Shares of HEP stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 92,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.07 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.6725 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

