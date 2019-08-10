HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.07% of HNI worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 54.7% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti set a $45.00 target price on shares of HNI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. HNI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE HNI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.14. 133,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,602. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.22. HNI Corp has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $44.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.13 million. HNI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HNI Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

