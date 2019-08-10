Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,870 ($24.43).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,834.29 ($23.97).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

HIK stock traded up GBX 112.50 ($1.47) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,953.50 ($25.53). 1,816,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,138. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,491.50 ($19.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,089 ($27.30). The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,791.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.