Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 47.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 104.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 110.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 261.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $211,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HIW opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

