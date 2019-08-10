Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) shares dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.93, approximately 992,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,070,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

HCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital lowered Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hi-Crush from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hi-Crush from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Hi-Crush alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.20 million. Hi-Crush had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hi-Crush Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael A. Oehlert purchased 56,000 shares of Hi-Crush stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura C. Fulton purchased 25,000 shares of Hi-Crush stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 181,000 shares of company stock worth $302,620. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR)

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.