Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HPE. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

HPE stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,145,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,021,875. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $150,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,728.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,111.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,129 shares of company stock worth $1,558,212. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 272,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 128,113 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,099,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 100,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,357,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,800 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 372,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

