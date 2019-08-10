Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on HFWA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th.

HFWA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.28. 185,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,965. The firm has a market cap of $989.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.80.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director Lisa Banner sold 976 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $28,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 69,063.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

