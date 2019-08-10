Helix Biopharma (TSE:HBP) Stock Price Up 27.6%

Helix Biopharma Corp. (TSE:HBP) rose 27.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74, approximately 147,532 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 350% from the average daily volume of 32,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The firm has a market cap of $80.08 million and a P/E ratio of -10.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39.

Helix Biopharma (TSE:HBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Helix BioPharma Corp., an immune-oncology company, focuses on the development of cancer drugs in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-squamous small cell lung cancer, as well as for colon, pancreas, and breast cancer; V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2; and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapeutic for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors.

