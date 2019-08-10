Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens set a $42.00 price objective on Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.19. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.11). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.54%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $244,865.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,804.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,517,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.