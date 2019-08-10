Head-To-Head Analysis: RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) vs. Gopher Protocol (NASDAQ:GOPH)

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RMR Group and Gopher Protocol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RMR Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 N/A

RMR Group currently has a consensus price target of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.32%. Given RMR Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RMR Group is more favorable than Gopher Protocol.

Volatility and Risk

RMR Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RMR Group and Gopher Protocol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMR Group $404.98 million 3.55 $96.04 million $2.33 19.77 Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 17.09 -$51.77 million N/A N/A

RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gopher Protocol.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of RMR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of RMR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

RMR Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Gopher Protocol does not pay a dividend. RMR Group pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RMR Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares RMR Group and Gopher Protocol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMR Group 14.31% 16.42% 13.36% Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31%

Summary

RMR Group beats Gopher Protocol on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Gopher Protocol Company Profile

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

