Head to Head Analysis: CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Validian (NASDAQ:VLDI)

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of CommVault Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Validian shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of CommVault Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Validian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CommVault Systems and Validian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommVault Systems $710.96 million 2.79 $3.56 million $0.60 73.13 Validian $470,000.00 25.48 -$510,000.00 N/A N/A

CommVault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Validian.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CommVault Systems and Validian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CommVault Systems 0 4 2 0 2.33 Validian 0 0 0 0 N/A

CommVault Systems currently has a consensus target price of $61.60, indicating a potential upside of 40.38%. Given CommVault Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CommVault Systems is more favorable than Validian.

Volatility and Risk

CommVault Systems has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Validian has a beta of -2.97, indicating that its share price is 397% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CommVault Systems and Validian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommVault Systems 0.76% 6.57% 3.17% Validian N/A N/A -4,875.35%

Summary

CommVault Systems beats Validian on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports. It also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, the company offers Commvault HyperScale, a cloud-ready on premises data management solution; and Commvault HyperScale software and appliances. Further, it provides customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, training, implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly through its sales force to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through its network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in the banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utility, and energy industries. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Infinidat, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

About Validian

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks. Its ValidianProtect also provides secure mobile messaging and communications, cloud computing, cloud storage, distributed computing and Web application and Web portal access and usage, software defined networking, and the Internet of Things and SCADA for computers, servers, databases, intelligent sensors, and tablets and smartphones. In addition, the company offers solutions customized to the client's business process to ensure authenticity, integrity, and custody of digital assets. It offers its products through direct sales, as well as through channel partners, such as independent software vendors, application service providers, value-added resellers, independent marketing representatives, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Sochrys.com Inc. and changed its name to Validian Corporation in January 2003. Validian Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

