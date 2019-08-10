HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

“We believe revenue strength in the quarter was driven by continued uptake in deployments and recognition from some of the shift that took place in 1Q19. Plug reported deploying 2,000 GenDrive units in the quarter, a 70% YoY increase, and now has a total of approximately 28,000 fuel cell systems deployed in the market. GAAP and adjusted gross profit for the quarter was $10.1M or gross margin of 17.3% of revenues vs. a gross loss of $6.8M, or a gross loss margin of 29.7% in 1Q19, supported by higher revenues. We believe the higher revenue periods in 2H19 should keep gross margins in the black. However, investors should expect GAAP gross margins to fluctuate depending on the impact of provision related to warrants until a cumulative of $600M of qualified purchases have been reached with Amazon (AMZN; not rated) and Walmart (WMT; not rated).”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.58.

PLUG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,163,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,754. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 1,598.78%. The company had revenue of $57.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $10,731,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,527,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,566 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $666,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 396,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 207,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 152,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

