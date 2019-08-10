HC Wainwright Lowers Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) to Neutral

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intec Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intec Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.17.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

Intec Pharma stock remained flat at $$0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,049,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,923. Intec Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.23.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Intec Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.