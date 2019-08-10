HC Wainwright Boosts Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $59.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KRYS. BidaskClub upgraded Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $57.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Krystal Biotech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.20.

KRYS stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 158,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,952. The company has a quick ratio of 33.28, a current ratio of 49.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Knott David M raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 145.4% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

