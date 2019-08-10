Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $38.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of HE stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,530. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.23.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $715.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,144,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,600,000 after buying an additional 305,064 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,820,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,827,000 after buying an additional 186,281 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,107,000 after buying an additional 312,280 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,304,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,795,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 26.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,456,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

