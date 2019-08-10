Haven Protocol (XHV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $2.55 million and $249,179.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00002856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,399.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.10 or 0.01853617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.02804393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.44 or 0.00758963 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00803553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00050428 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00505112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00133716 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 7,849,101 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

