Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HWG. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.91) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of HWG opened at GBX 134.50 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.16. Harworth Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137 ($1.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

