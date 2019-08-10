Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a services and engineered products company. The principal lines of business are: mill services that are provided to steel and non-ferrous metal producers; gas control and containment products; scaffolding services; railway maintenance of way services and equipment; and several other lines of business including, process equipment, industrial grating and bridge decking, industrial pipe fittings, slag abrasives and roofing granules. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSC. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harsco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

HSC stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94. Harsco has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.14.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.30 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Francis Minan acquired 2,250 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.08 per share, for a total transaction of $47,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $114,995.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,633 shares in the company, valued at $457,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

