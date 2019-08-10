Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,115 by Analysts at Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,320 ($30.31) to GBX 2,115 ($27.64) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HL. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($21.30) target price (up previously from GBX 1,575 ($20.58)) on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, May 13th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,826.11 ($23.86).

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,066 ($27.00). 1,226,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,011.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.75. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,447 ($31.97).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 31.70 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $10.30. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

