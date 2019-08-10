Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallador Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HNRG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. 55,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,555. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $149.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

