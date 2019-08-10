Halcón Resources (NASDAQ:HKRS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halcón Resources (NASDAQ:HKRS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Halcon Resources Corporation is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates in Wichita, Wilbarger and Starr Counties in Texas, Pontotoc and Seminole Counties, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. Halcon Resources Corporation, formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc., is based in Louisiana, USA. “

HKRS stock remained flat at $$0.12 during midday trading on Friday. 4,767,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Halcón Resources (NASDAQ:HKRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $51.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.49 million.

About Halcón Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas.

