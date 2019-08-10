Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Stock Price Up 16.1%

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s share price rose 16.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.65, approximately 150,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 515,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

About Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

