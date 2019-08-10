GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Announces Earnings Results

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter.

Shares of GTYH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.00. 80,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79. GTY Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTYH. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 101.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,301,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,444 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $5,365,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 22.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTYH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised GTY Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on GTY Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

