GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $42.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of GTT Communications from $42.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of GTT Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.88.

NYSE:GTT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,984. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. GTT Communications has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $374.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.56.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $433.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.66 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.83) EPS. Research analysts predict that GTT Communications will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Calder sold 5,006 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $56,517.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,991,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 954 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $25,519.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 484,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,789 shares of company stock worth $424,266. Corporate insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the first quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Phoenician Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 47.5% in the first quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 582,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 187,688 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 42.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 51.2% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 177,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 60,014 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 657,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after acquiring an additional 45,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

