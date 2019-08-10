Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Up 9.2%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares shot up 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.69 and last traded at $38.17, 1,945,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,224,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on GGAL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Financiero Galicia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.89. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $262.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.