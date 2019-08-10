GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.50.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GreenSky from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of GreenSky from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.75 to $13.76 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of GreenSky from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of GreenSky from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. 1,649,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,455. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.14, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.92.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.31. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 126.06%. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $25,874,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GreenSky by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after buying an additional 330,414 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in GreenSky by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 662,260 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,838,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,698,000. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.