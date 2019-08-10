Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $225-230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.01 million.Green Dot also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.71-2.77 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Dot from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.91.

NYSE:GDOT traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,779. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $278.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,532 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $270,348.84. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,543.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $38,515.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,238 shares of company stock worth $630,772. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

