Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.71-2.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Green Dot also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.71-2.77 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDOT. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Green Dot from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Green Dot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Green Dot from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.91.

NYSE GDOT traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $29.82. 3,554,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Green Dot had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 6,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $321,907.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,274.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $270,348.84. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,543.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,238 shares of company stock valued at $630,772. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

