Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.71-2.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Green Dot also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.71-2.77 EPS.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDOT. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Green Dot from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Green Dot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Green Dot from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.91.
NYSE GDOT traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $29.82. 3,554,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 6,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $321,907.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,274.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $270,348.84. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,543.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,238 shares of company stock valued at $630,772. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
