GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPX. Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut GP Strategies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:GPX opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in GP Strategies by 442.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

