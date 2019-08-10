Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.22

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and traded as high as $14.91. Goodman Group shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 4,263,358 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion and a PE ratio of 18.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.56.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Goodman Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

