Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GOGL. ValuEngine raised Golden Ocean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Ocean Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 174,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,910. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.08. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.48 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 9.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 190,785 shares in the last quarter. CarVal Investors LLC increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 74.8% in the first quarter. CarVal Investors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 299,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 108.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 246,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

