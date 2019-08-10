GoldCoin (GLC) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, GoldCoin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. GoldCoin has a market cap of $2.81 million and $2,565.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.10 or 0.00757128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000871 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013828 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000522 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.