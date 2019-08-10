GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised GMS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 488,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. GMS has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $867.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). GMS had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $780.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 28,950 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $654,559.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,179.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,058,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GMS by 419.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GMS by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GMS by 1,213.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 128,563 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

