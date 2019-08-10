Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

GLUU has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens set a $12.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of GLUU stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. 2,421,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,333,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.53 million, a PE ratio of -62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings Ltd Tencent sold 7,259,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $56,262,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 4,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $30,274.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,268,064 shares of company stock valued at $56,322,745 over the last ninety days. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,960,000 after buying an additional 1,026,230 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,733,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after buying an additional 374,859 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,493,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,903,000 after buying an additional 353,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 203,624 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

