Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.18.

GBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:GBT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. 524,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.57. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 14.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $17,826,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

