Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.18.
GBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.
NASDAQ:GBT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. 524,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.57. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 14.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.51.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $17,826,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.
